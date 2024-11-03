The best Champions League managers ever

Carlo Ancelotti was the first manager to win the European Cup or Champions League four times

Europe’s premier club competition for well over 60 years, the Champions League (or, as it was until 1992, the European Cup) has provided the stage for some of the game’s finest coaches to prove their mettle amid the highest of stakes.

Glory in this tournament is the pinnacle, and all of the names you’re about to see have reached it on multiple occasions.

From the 1950s right up to the present day, we take you through the greatest Champions League managers ever.