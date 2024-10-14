30th anniversary special! Gazza, Cantona, Roberto Carlos, Cloughie, Maradona and more PLUS El Tel tribute and our greatest covers ever!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘November Issue 371’.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Back in 1994, teams from the North West dominated English football, the Conservative Party suffered awful results in local and European elections, Oasis went to number one with their debut album Definitely Maybe and FourFourTwo hit the shelves for the first time, as well as lads’ magazine Loaded.

A lot has happened in the three decades since, but some things remain the same in 2024: the North West is still the football hotbed of the country, the Tories suffered awful results as they were wiped out in the general election landslide, Oasis reunited after 15 years and shot to the top of the album chart with their re-issue of Definitely Maybe, while Loaded has relaunched as a digital title.

As for FourFourTwo, we’ve been a consistent presence on the newsstand for all of those years – 371 issues in, we’re still going strong, and in this 30th anniversary special we’ve republished some of our favourite interviews with Paul Gascoigne, Diego Maradona, Eric Cantona, Roberto Carlos and more. We also speak to all nine previous editors, telling the story of how the magazine was formed and how it progressed to where we are now. Thank you for all of your support over the years, and here’s to the next 30.

James

Celebrate our 30th with us!

FourFourTwo's official birthday party invitation (Image credit: Future)

To celebrate our 30th anniversary we are gathering for a special intimate event in at Classic Football Shirts in London.

FourFourTwo columnist, and TNT Sports and Channel 4 host, Jules Breach will be our host, and joining her will be two 90s football icons – former England and Arsenal stars Paul Merson and Ray Parlour. Both will take part in a Q&A and be available to meet, with music and drinks to enjoy across the evening inside the fantastic surroundings of Classic Football Shirts’ London store.

You can be there too! We have released a very limited number of tickets to the public. Priced £30 each, every ticket includes a complimentary drink on arrival and a FourFourTwo-themed goodie bag.

Book Now!

Happy anniversary, FFT

FourFourTwo issue 371: FFT's 30th! (Image credit: Future)

Three decades ago when FFT launched, no one imagined it would lead to an all-nighter with Delia Smith, being abducted by an Israeli taxi driver and sending Bobby Robson bottles of HP Sauce through the post. This is the full story of the ‘quite remarkable’ football magazine...

Over The Top, with Brian Clough

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Our best columnists (Image credit: Future)

The Derby and Nottingham Forest legend was a columnist from 2001 until his death in 2004, aged 69 – not all of his forecasts came true, though he was never short of an opinion…

El Tel: English managerial great

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Terry Venables (Image credit: Future)

Terry Venables was the cover star for FFT’s launch issue in 1994 – a year after his passing, former players pay tribute to one of the finest managers Britain has ever produced.

Revealed! Today’s stars in 2060

FourFourTwo Issue 371: FFT's predictions (Image credit: Future)

OK, so we didn’t nail how David Beckham would age back in 1998, but that hasn’t stopped us having another crack with the current crop of superstars. Lamine Yamal, look away now!

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Women's football (Image credit: Future)

Respect, that’s what women’s football demands more than anything. Its status has grown exponentially during FFT’s lifetime, but finally the long battle for recognition is bearing fruit.

Finding Maradona in Mexico

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Diego Maradona (Image credit: Future)

Just over a year before his death aged 60, Diego was in charge of Mexican second-tier side Dorados de Sinaloa – FFT headed deep into drug cartel country to track down the deity.

Harry Redknapp’s seagull hell

FourFourTwo issue 371: Best quotes (Image credit: Future)

We’ve chatted to pretty much everyone in football over the past 30 years and gathered some eye-catching quotes – including one about the time Peter Crouch tried to run over Dirk Kuyt.

Our greatest covers, ranked

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Best FFT covers (Image credit: Future)

FFT’s long-suffering art director, Anth Moore, picks out 30 belters, via fake referees, ponytails and a man holding an axe.

Paul Gascoigne answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 371: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

Revisiting a classic from 2005, the former Tottenham, Rangers and England ace addresses your posers about snubbing Fergie, the dentist’s chair, revolting mince pies and plenty more.

Tactically speaking

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Tactics (Image credit: Future)

Analytical authority Adam Clery explains how the 4-4-2 became British football’s most iconic formation, why 1999 was the finest moment for 4-4-2… and Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, and the key part 4-4-2 played in Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Rangers’ in-form goalkeeper Jack Butland reveals he has his sights set on an England recall after moving north of the border.

Gulls Galore: FFT studied Torquay’s empty trophy cabinet in our first edition 30 years ago – barely anything has been added since, but they have hope at last.

In Best & Worst, Inverness Caledonian Thistle fan and Wyness Shuffle podcaster Sandy Sutherland relives the year from hell – but also Terry Butcher’s magic.

Getting Shirty: Back in 2008, FFT made a long overdue move into the world of fashion... as the main shirt sponsor of third-tier Swindon…

Awards season: FFT’s EFL Top 50 began in 2005 – future stars have triumphed, while Gareth Bale once missed out on the top prize behind Jason Koumas.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 371: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our pick of football’s natty gear includes Klopp’s parka, Kammy’s un-beer-lievable lager, Ipswich-themed candles and AC Milan’s lush collaboration with the New York Yankees.

Seen something you want to get in The Mixer? DM Deputy Editor Ketch

Upfront

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies…

Real Madrid royalty Roberto Carlos names the games that changed his life, and FFT columnist Jules Breach reflects on how much football has changed over the last 30 years.

There’s a bumper quiz containing a question from each of the years since FFT launched, plus Hard-Fi frontman Richard Archer recounts meeting Ivan Toney at Legoland in My Football.

Elsewhere, we debate whether football is better now than it was in 1994, discover who won the Subbuteo World Cup and hear about Brazilian blimp mayhem in the Copa Libertadores.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Players Lounge (Image credit: Future)

We catch up with the three ‘Boy’s A Bit Special’ stars from FFT Issue 1, as Peter Ndluvu remembers rejecting Arsenal, Nicky Summerbee opens up on playing in his dad’s shadow at Manchester City and Robbie Elliott reveals what it’s like to cross the Tyne-Wear divide.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 371: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

In issue 140, Eric Cantona selected an all-star side of players who inspired him.