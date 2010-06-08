Briand to join Lyon on four-year deal

"We can say that he will come to Lyon on June 15 for medical checks," Aulas told reporters.

"It means that we have reached an agreement with him. There are a few details to be sorted out with Rennes so that everything is perfect.

"But things are going fine. If the checks go well, and I have no doubt about it, he will sign a four-year deal."

Briand, 24, started his professional career at Rennes in 2002, scoring 28 goals from 146 Ligue 1 games.

Briand, who earned the first of his three caps in October, 2008, was dropped from a provisional squad of 30 for the World Cup.

