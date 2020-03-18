Callum Hendry took inspiration from father Colin during low moments in career

St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry revealed dad Colin kept up his spirits during injury-troubled times.

It has not been plain sailing for the 22-year-old who made his debut for the Perth club against Motherwell on August 12, 2017, following his release from home-town team Blackburn Rovers.

Hendry, who had suffered two cruciate ligament injuries as a teenager, was loaned out to Brechin City for a spell early in the 2018/19 season before returning to fight for his place at the Perth club where this season he has become an increasingly important part of Tommy Wright’s side.

During his darker moments the Saints forward took counsel from his father, the former Scotland captain, who played his club football for Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and Rangers among others.

Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry (centre) has been the biggest influence on son Callum. (Adam Butler/PA)

In a question and answer session on St Johnstone’s official Twitter account, he was asked what was the best advice given from his dad.

He said: “When I was young and I had injury troubles and wasn’t able to play I did at times wonder if it was worth it.

“I’d get down but he always said that once I got fit and started playing regularly, I’d see the happiness football would give me.

“He was right. He was the biggest influence and always tried to keep my mind-set positive.”

Hendry has scored nine goals from 27 appearances this season, his most recent and most enjoyable moment so far being the winner in a 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership victory against Livingston at McDiarmid Park on March 7, the last game before the coronavirus brought a halt to football across the land.

He said: “Livingston was big for me. It was great to get the winner in such an important match and it was the closest to 90 minutes I’ve had since getting into the team.

“I enjoyed my goal against Rangers as well and hopefully I can score against Celtic soon too!”

Despite being born in England, having a father known as Braveheart means there is no doubt where Hendry junior’s allegiances lie.

He said: “Scotland. I’d never put England above Scotland and never will. The only thing English about me is my accent!”