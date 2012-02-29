Campbell's first cap and baby arrive together

The Sunderland striker climbed off the bench late on in England's 3-2 friendly defeat by Netherlands at Wembley with the pain of a last-gasp defeat cushioned by news of the birth.

"Delighted to earn my first international cap and the very same moment I became a dad to Isla rose campbell! #cloud9," he wrote on Twitter.

The day was extra special for the 24-year-old given he only recently returned to match action after an 18-month layoff following a knee injury.