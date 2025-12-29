How to watch Angola vs Egypt: Live streams as Palancas Negras face Mo Salah in final push for AFCON 2025 round of 16

Watch Angola vs Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Monday 29 December 2025
• Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local
• Venue: Stade d'Agadir, Agadir
• TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa)
• FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK)
• Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal
The Pharaohs qualified for the round of 16 by winning their first two matches of the AFCON 2025 group stage.
Egypt's progress with a game to spare has been anything but serene but when you have Mo Salah, there's always a chance.
The Liverpool winger scored the penalty that defeated South Africa in game two and the stoppage-time winner against Zimbabwe in Egypt's opener.
With six points in the bank, they're through to the knock-outs as group winners. How they got there doesn't really matter.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Angola vs Egypt online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Angola vs Egypt for FREE in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Angola vs Egypt live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT. It will also be available for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.
Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.
Angola vs Egypt free live stream
Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.
❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.
Watch Angola vs Egypt from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Channel 4 streaming
Is Angola vs Egypt on TV in the US?
Fans in the United States can watch Angola vs Egypt on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.
BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.
How to watch Angola vs Egypt in Africa
Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.
See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations
Angola vs Egypt: Preview
Egypt's last group opponents will be Angola, who lost their first match against South Africa and were held to a draw by Zimbabwe.
The odds are against them in Agadir and can take encouragement from the fact that they've scored in both of their group matches to date.
Their last opponents haven't been free-scoring and conceding against Zimbabwe put Egypt in a real spot of bother.
The Pharaohs have match-winners, though, and peerless AFCON pedigree to draw upon.
As group winners, Egypt will face a third-placed team from Group A, Group C or Group D.
They'll be on course to take on the winner of Group F or the second-best team in Group E in the quarter-finals, both matches taking place in Agadir on the other side of new year.
If Angola can qualify for the round of 16 they'll have made it out of the group stage for the second Africa Cup of Nations in a row.
In the 2023 edition, they reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out by eventual losing finalists Nigeria.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Angola 0-1 Egypt
A narrow Egypt win with a goal from Salah is the obvious and sensible prediction.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.