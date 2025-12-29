How to watch Angola vs Egypt: Live streams as Palancas Negras face Mo Salah in final push for AFCON 2025 round of 16

Watch Angola vs Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Angola vs Egypt: key information • Date: Monday 29 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Stade d'Agadir, Agadir • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

The Pharaohs qualified for the round of 16 by winning their first two matches of the AFCON 2025 group stage.

Egypt's progress with a game to spare has been anything but serene but when you have Mo Salah, there's always a chance.

The Liverpool winger scored the penalty that defeated South Africa in game two and the stoppage-time winner against Zimbabwe in Egypt's opener.

With six points in the bank, they're through to the knock-outs as group winners. How they got there doesn't really matter.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Angola vs Egypt online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Angola vs Egypt for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Angola vs Egypt live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT. It will also be available for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Angola vs Egypt free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Angola vs Egypt from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Is Angola vs Egypt on TV in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch Angola vs Egypt on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Angola vs Egypt in Africa

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Angola vs Egypt: Preview

Egypt's last group opponents will be Angola, who lost their first match against South Africa and were held to a draw by Zimbabwe.

The odds are against them in Agadir and can take encouragement from the fact that they've scored in both of their group matches to date.

Their last opponents haven't been free-scoring and conceding against Zimbabwe put Egypt in a real spot of bother.

The Pharaohs have match-winners, though, and peerless AFCON pedigree to draw upon.

As group winners, Egypt will face a third-placed team from Group A, Group C or Group D.

They'll be on course to take on the winner of Group F or the second-best team in Group E in the quarter-finals, both matches taking place in Agadir on the other side of new year.

If Angola can qualify for the round of 16 they'll have made it out of the group stage for the second Africa Cup of Nations in a row.

In the 2023 edition, they reached the quarter-finals before being knocked out by eventual losing finalists Nigeria.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Angola 0-1 Egypt

A narrow Egypt win with a goal from Salah is the obvious and sensible prediction.