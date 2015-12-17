Only Manchester City can prevent Arsenal title win, says Campbell

Sol Campbell says the squad depth of Manchester City is the only thing that could stop Arsenal from winning this season's Premier League.

The Gunners face City in a crucial fixture at the Emirates Stadium on Monday as they continue their bid to end a title drought that has run since the Invicibles team of 2004, of which Campbell was a part.

Arsenal are sitting two points behind shock leaders Leicester City after 16 games, with Manuel Pellegrini's men a further point back in third place.

Manchester United and Tottenham round off the top five, but Campbell – who played for Arsene Wenger's men between 2001 and 2006 prior to a second spell in 2010 – is only worried about City.

"City have the bigger squad and when injuries kick in they will have depth," the 41-year-old told 888 Sport.

"That is the only thing that could halt Arsenal – the depth of City's squad. When everyone is getting tired come February they will have impact players who can come on and make a difference. That is the only thing I am worried about.

"I would love them [Arsenal] to do it, but I don't like tipping people too early. But if they are going to have a chance to win, it is definitely going to be this year.

"Sometimes opportunity knocks and they are responding. The best chance they have got is this year."