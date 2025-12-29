Estadio BBVA: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Estadio BBVA is one of World Cup 2026's three Mexican stadiums and will be the venue for a compact schedule of four matches including two of Tunisia's group fixtures and one game in the Round of 32.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and is the northernmost of Mexico's three stadiums.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on the Steel Giant, from the capacity and history of Estadio BBVA to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Estadio BBVA: The background

Interior view of Estadio BBVA

Estadio BBVA in the city of Guadalupe, Mexico, will be known as 'Estadio Monterrey' for the duration of World Cup 2026. Guadalupe is in the Monterrey conurbation and is the proud home of Liga MX titans CF Monterrey. The Rayados have played their home matches at the stadium since it opened ten years ago. Nueva Leon, the state where Monterrey is located, also provided a World Cup venue in 1986.

Only two of the 16 venues serving World Cup 2026 will be smaller than Estadio Monterrey, which has a capacity more than 10,000 seats lower than the most modestly-sized World Cup stadium in the United States. It will not host any match involving Mexico or either of the other host nations.

Estadio BBVA has held international tournament matches before. Eight matches were played in Monterrey during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship and the big match muscle memory will get a workout again in March, when the stadium is the venue for the intercontinental World Cup qualifying play-off final between Bolivia and Suriname. The winners will play Iraq on the same pitch for a place at the finals.

The home of CF Monterrey will host four World Cup matches. After three group stage fixtures, it will welcome one group winner for its one and only knock-out match.

Location

Where is Estadio BBVA located?

Estadio BBVA is located off Av Pablo Livas in the southeast corner of Centro de Guadalupe in Guadalupe, Mexico. It's to the north of the highest peak of Cerro de la Silla.

The venue is accessible via the Monterrey metro rapid transit system. Line 1 terminates at Exposicion station to the north of the stadium.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Estadio BBVA?

Estadio BBVA will have a seated capacity of 53,500 at the World Cup, making it the third-smallest stadium to host matches and the second-smallest in Mexico.

Tenants

Who plays at Estadio BBVA usually?

As well as being a frequent venue for international concerts, Estadio BBVA is the permanent home of CF Monterrey.

It was constructed between 2011 and 2015, and the Rayados have played their matches there since the stadium opened. They were in their previous stadium for more than 60 years.

Monterrey have won the national championship once since moving into the new stadium, claiming the Apertura in 2019. They have won two of their CONCACAF Champions League titles since Estadio BBVA opened.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Estadio BBVA hosting?

Estadio BBVA will host four matches at the 2026 World Cup, including a single knock-out match.