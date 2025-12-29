How to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa online, on TV, and from anywhere as COSAFA rivals meet with AFCON 2025 progress on the line

Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: key information • Date: Monday 29 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech • TV & Streaming: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 Sport YouTube (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Bordering nations meet in Marrakech in the final round of Group B fixtures at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa are clear favourites, a status that has so far been a defining characteristic of the competition.

Bafana Bafana's objective is to hold on to second place in the group against the direct threat of Zimbabwe and the indirect possibility of Angola grabbing three points against Egypt.

Zimbabwe's only point from their first two fixtures came against Angola thanks to Knowledge Musona's equalising goal in Marrakech on Boxing Day.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa live on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube and the Channel 4 website, with kick-off at 16:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa from anywhere

Out of the country when Zimbabwe vs South Africa is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Is Zimbabwe vs South Africa on TV in the US?

US-based fans can watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa in Africa

Zimbabwe vs South Africa will be shown live on ZBC TV in Zimbabwe and SABC Plus in South Africa.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: Preview

South Africa have won one match and lost the other, defeating Angola courtesy of Lyle Foster's late winner but losing 1-0 against Egypt, who have won the group as a consequence of the head-to-head between the teams.

2023 semi-finalists South Africa won their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 but haven't reached the final since the 1998 tournament.

These nations, who share a 225km border through the southern Zimbabwe town of Beitbridge on the banks of the Limpopo River, have never faced one another at AFCON.

Zimbabwe have scored the same number of goals as South Africa. Musona's equaliser against Angola added to Prince Dube's ultimately futile opener against Egypt.

The Warriors are participating in their sixth Africa Cup of Nations, all of them since 2004, but are yet to progress beyond the group stage.

They need everything to go their way in order to pass that milestone in 2025. They start the last round of group games in last place in Group B and even a win would only ensure a place in the round of 16 if Egypt get a result against Angola.

Should Zimbabwe and Angola both upset the odds on Monday, they'd be tied on head-to-head and second place would come down to goal difference or goals scored.

As it stands, they're tied on all that too. Could Group B serve up the first big surprises of AFCON 2025?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Zimbabwe 1-1 South Africa

Bafana Bafana found a way past Angola but haven't been especially convincing in Group B. If Zimbabwe can maintain their scoring run, South Africa could find themselves holding on.