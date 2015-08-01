Casillas the spot-kick hero for Porto

Iker Casillas was Porto's hero as they defeated Valencia on penalties in the Colonia Cup.

The two sides had been locked at 0-0 after a forgettable 90 minutes in the RheinEnergie Stadion in Cologne and could not be separated in the ensuing shoot-out either, until Bruno Martins Indi put Porto 5-4 up and Casillas produced a fine save to deny the luckless Joao Cancelo.

Porto were good value for their win having created the better of the chances during normal time, with Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar striking the crossbar after just two minutes and firing wastefully wide later in the first half following excellent approach work by Maxi Pereira.

Julen Lopetegui's men looked similarly lively after the break and should have taken the lead with 71 minutes gone when Martins Indi somehow managed to head over from close range.

Valencia duly rode their luck and held on to force the shoot-out, only to be undone by the man who had denied them so often in La Liga for Real Madrid over the years before his move to Porto last month.

Neither side will have long to reflect upon the game, however, as each return to action on Sunday, with Valencia facing hosts Cologne and Porto taking on Stoke City.