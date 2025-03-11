Portugal Women Euro 2025 squad: Francisco Neto’s full team
The Portugal Women’s Euro 2025 squad is starting to take shape.
An unbeaten calendar year in 2024 has raised hopes that Francisco Neto’s team can go further than any Portuguese side has previously in this competition.
At their two previous appearances, in 2017 and 2022, they were unable to reach the knockout stage.
But with every major tournament campaign, A Selecção das Quinas seem to be improving. They qualified with a 3-2 aggregate play-off win over Czech Republic before Christmas and will have also taken confidence from a UEFA Nations League draw in with England in February, before beating Belgium, who they will face at the Euros in Switzerland. Group B looks competitive, alongside Iberian neighbours Spain, Belgium and Italy, but Portugal will have every confidence they can progress.
Portugal Women's Euros squad
Portugal Women Euro 2024 squad: The latest Portuguese squad
This is the Portugal squad announced in February 2025 to play England and Belgium in a Nations League double header.
- GK: Patrícia Morais (Braga)
- GK: Rute Costa (Benfica)
- DF: Catarina Amado (Benfica)
- DF: Ana Seiça (Tigres)
- DF: Barbara Lopes (Sporting)
- DF: Joana Marchão (Servette)
- DF: Ana Borges (Sporting)
- DF: Carole Costa (Benfica)
- DF: Lucia Alves (Benfica)
- DF: Diana Gomes (Sevilla)
- DF: Ana Rute (Braga)
- MF: Andreia Jacinto (Real Sociedad)
- MF: Kika Nazareth (Barcelona)
- MF: Andreia Norton (Benfica)
- MF: Tatiana Pinto (Atletico Madrid)
- MF: Fátima Pinto (Sporting)
- MF: Dolores Silva (Braga)
- MF: Andreia Faria (Benfica)
- MF: Andreia Bravo (Sporting)
- FW: Stephanie Ribeiro (UNAM)
- FW: Jéssica Silva (Gotham FC)
- FW: Diana Silva (Sporting)
- FW: Carolina Mendes (Racing Power)
- FW: Ana Capeta (Sporting)
- FW: Ana Dias (Tigres)
Portugal fixtures and results
Euro 2025 qualifiers
5 April: Portugal 3–0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Leiria, Portugal
9 April: Malta 0–2 Portugal,Ta' Qali, Malta
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
31 May: Portugal 4–0 Northern Ireland, Leiria, Portugal
4 June: Northern Ireland 1–2 Portugal, Lurgan, Northern Ireland
12 July: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0–0 Portugal, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
16 July: Portugal 3–1 Malta, Leiria, Portugal
25 October: Azerbaijan 1–4 Portugal, Baku, Azerbaijan
29 October: Portugal 4–0 (8–1 agg.) Azerbaijan, Vizela, Portugal
29 November: Portugal 1–1 Czech Republic, Porto, Portugal
3 December: Czech Republic 1–2 (2–3 agg.) Portugal, Teplice, Czech Republic
Nations League
21 February: Portugal 1-1 England, Estadio Municipal de Portimao, Portimao, Portugal
28 February: Belgium 0-1 Portugal, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium
4 April: Portugal v Spain, Pacos de Ferreira, Portugal
8 April: Spain v Portugal, Vigo, Spain
30 May: England v Portugal, Wembley, London, England
3 June: Portugal v Belgium, Estadio Algarve, Algarve, Portugal
Euro 2025
3 July: Spain v Portugal, Bern, Switzerland
7 July: Portugal v Italy, Geneva, Switzerland
11 July: Portugal v Belgium, Sion, Switzerland
Portugal Manager: Francisco Neto
Portugal manager for over a decade now, Neto has led the team to three major tournaments – including maiden European Championships and World Cups. Prior this he coached in India, leading Goa for a season, before returning to Portugal to coach the women’s national side.
The qualification for the 2023 World Cup finals, in particular, led to a boom in media interest and attendances at women’s matches across the country.
Neto knows the importance of success to the future of developing the women’s game in Portugal. Before the Euro 25 play-off qualification win over Czech Republic, he said: “I hope that people do not wait for this result to continue developing women's football.
“We really want to be there; I am not shying away from the pressure, and we will do everything we can to achieve it. We know and accept the responsibility of being in a finals."
Portugal's star player
Portugal Star Player: Tatiana Pinto
Portugal have plenty of top-class internationals in their ranks, with the likes of Diana Silva, Jéssica Silva, Carolina Mendes and Ana Borges all key to their chances of success and playing in some of the best leagues in the world.
But Pinto remains the heartbeat of the team. Although she is now north of 30, Pinto is capable of dictating the play and driving her team forward. Like many of her generation, Pinto had to play against boys during her teens as there were no female youth teams.
After spells at Sand in Germany, she spent time in England with Bristol City, before five seasons at Sporting back in her own country. In 2021 she moved to Levante, before returning to the WSL with Brighton for one season.
Pinto was then part of Atletico Madrid’s heavy recruitment drive last summer and has already looked at home in Liga F, where they are pushing to qualify for the Champions League.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing on football, he can often be spotted playing the game somewhere in west London.
Women’s Euros past winners: Who has won the Women’s Euros before?
Euro 2025: The all-time Women’s Euros top scorers as Beth Mead eyes record haul