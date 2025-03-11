Portugal Women Euro 2025 squad: Francisco Neto’s full team

The Portugal Women’s Euro 2025 squad is starting to take shape.

Portugal Women
Portugal Women have qualified for Euro 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
An unbeaten calendar year in 2024 has raised hopes that Francisco Neto’s team can go further than any Portuguese side has previously in this competition.

At their two previous appearances, in 2017 and 2022, they were unable to reach the knockout stage.

But with every major tournament campaign, A Selecção das Quinas seem to be improving. They qualified with a 3-2 aggregate play-off win over Czech Republic before Christmas and will have also taken confidence from a UEFA Nations League draw in with England in February, before beating Belgium, who they will face at the Euros in Switzerland. Group B looks competitive, alongside Iberian neighbours Spain, Belgium and Italy, but Portugal will have every confidence they can progress.

Portugal Women's Euros squad

Portugal Women Euro 2024 squad: The latest Portuguese squad

This is the Portugal squad announced in February 2025 to play England and Belgium in a Nations League double header.

  • GK: Patrícia Morais (Braga)       
  • GK: Rute Costa (Benfica)
  • DF: Catarina Amado (Benfica)        
  • DF: Ana Seiça (Tigres)
  • DF: Barbara Lopes (Sporting)
  • DF: Joana Marchão (Servette)            
  • DF: Ana Borges (Sporting)
  • DF: Carole Costa (Benfica)
  • DF: Lucia Alves (Benfica)
  • DF: Diana Gomes (Sevilla)
  • DF: Ana Rute (Braga)          
  • MF: Andreia Jacinto (Real Sociedad)           
  • MF: Kika Nazareth (Barcelona)
  • MF: Andreia Norton (Benfica)         
  • MF: Tatiana Pinto (Atletico Madrid)
  • MF: Fátima Pinto (Sporting)
  • MF: Dolores Silva (Braga)     
  • MF: Andreia Faria (Benfica)
  • MF: Andreia Bravo (Sporting)
  • FW: Stephanie Ribeiro (UNAM)   
  • FW: Jéssica Silva (Gotham FC)
  • FW: Diana Silva (Sporting)   
  • FW: Carolina Mendes (Racing Power)
  • FW: Ana Capeta (Sporting)
  • FW: Ana Dias (Tigres)

Portugal fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifiers

5 April: Portugal 3–0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Leiria, Portugal

9 April: Malta 0–2 Portugal,Ta' Qali, Malta

31 May: Portugal 4–0 Northern Ireland, Leiria, Portugal

4 June: Northern Ireland 1–2 Portugal, Lurgan, Northern Ireland

12 July: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0–0 Portugal, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

16 July: Portugal 3–1 Malta, Leiria, Portugal

25 October: Azerbaijan 1–4 Portugal, Baku, Azerbaijan

29 October: Portugal 4–0 (8–1 agg.) Azerbaijan, Vizela, Portugal

29 November: Portugal 1–1 Czech Republic, Porto, Portugal

3 December: Czech Republic 1–2 (2–3 agg.) Portugal, Teplice, Czech Republic

Nations League

21 February: Portugal 1-1 England, Estadio Municipal de Portimao, Portimao, Portugal

28 February: Belgium 0-1 Portugal, Den Dreef, Leuven, Belgium

4 April: Portugal v Spain, Pacos de Ferreira, Portugal

8 April: Spain v Portugal, Vigo, Spain

30 May: England v Portugal, Wembley, London, England

3 June: Portugal v Belgium, Estadio Algarve, Algarve, Portugal

Euro 2025

3 July: Spain v Portugal, Bern, Switzerland

7 July: Portugal v Italy, Geneva, Switzerland

11 July: Portugal v Belgium, Sion, Switzerland

Portugal Manager: Francisco Neto

Francisco Neto

Portugal have had inconsistent form recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal manager for over a decade now, Neto has led the team to three major tournaments – including maiden European Championships and World Cups. Prior this he coached in India, leading Goa for a season, before returning to Portugal to coach the women’s national side.

The qualification for the 2023 World Cup finals, in particular, led to a boom in media interest and attendances at women’s matches across the country.

Neto knows the importance of success to the future of developing the women’s game in Portugal. Before the Euro 25 play-off qualification win over Czech Republic, he said: “I hope that people do not wait for this result to continue developing women's football.

“We really want to be there; I am not shying away from the pressure, and we will do everything we can to achieve it. We know and accept the responsibility of being in a finals."

Portugal's star player

Portugal Star Player: Tatiana Pinto

Tatiana Pinto

Tatiana Pinto is a star for the Portugal team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal have plenty of top-class internationals in their ranks, with the likes of Diana Silva, Jéssica Silva, Carolina Mendes and Ana Borges all key to their chances of success and playing in some of the best leagues in the world.

But Pinto remains the heartbeat of the team. Although she is now north of 30, Pinto is capable of dictating the play and driving her team forward. Like many of her generation, Pinto had to play against boys during her teens as there were no female youth teams.

After spells at Sand in Germany, she spent time in England with Bristol City, before five seasons at Sporting back in her own country. In 2021 she moved to Levante, before returning to the WSL with Brighton for one season.

Pinto was then part of Atletico Madrid’s heavy recruitment drive last summer and has already looked at home in Liga F, where they are pushing to qualify for the Champions League.

