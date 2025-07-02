Manchester City in swoop for €75m goalkeeper to fix problem position: report

Pep Guardiola will be keen to solve his goalkeeper issue

Manchester City's hierarchy have plenty of reasons to be pleased with themselves this summer.

It was an uncharacteristically poor season for Pep Guardiola’s side last term, but the powerbrokers at the Etihad have responded by venturing into the market early this summer to secure the likes of Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders.

They don’t seem content just yet though, and are already making preparations to deal with another problem position.

Manchester City turn to Europe to solve goalkeeper issue

Ederson's powers appear to be waning between the City sticks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Few City players covered themselves in glory last season, but the drop in performance levels of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson was among the most palpable.

Links with a move to Saudi Arabia have never completely gone away, and the chances of such a deal materialising appear to be increasing as City weigh up replacements.

The Brazilian gloveman is renowned for his distribution, but his shot-stopping has suffered recently (Image credit: Alamy)

The name at the front of queue, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, is Porto gloveman Diogo Costa.

It does not look set to be a cheap deal, with the 25-year-old’s release clause currently set at an eye-watering €75m.

Costa, who captains Porto, still has two years remaining on his current deal, but is said to be open to a move to consolidate his place for Portugal ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Becoming City’s no.1, under the tutelage of Guardiola, is one surefire way to keep the attention of Portugal boss Roberto Martinez.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez will find it difficult to look elsewhere if Costa is installed as City's no.1 (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it feels like the right time for City to go in another direction between the sticks.

There is no doubting the fact that Ederson has been an incredible asset for the side, and has helped deliver some of the club’s greatest moments, but it’s tough to escape the feeling that we’re watching a goalkeeper on the decline.

City have already worked to upgrade and refresh key areas of their squad; a new goalkeeper could be the icing on the cake heading into the new campaign.

Costa is valued at €40m, according to Transfermarkt.