Celtic need to replicate Copenhagen first half in Parkhead return – Jullien

Christopher Jullien is looking for Celtic to replicate last week’s first-half display against FC Copenhagen when the sides meet again in the Europa League at Parkhead.

The Hoops were in scintillating form in the first 45 minutes at the Parken Stadium where they were 1-0 ahead at the break thanks to an Odsonne Edouard goal, albeit they should have been further ahead.

However, the chastened home side responded after the interval and levelled through Dame N’Doye before Hoops goalkeeper Fraser Forster saved Jens Stage’s VAR-awarded penalty.

Ahead of the return game on Thursday night, French defender Jullien said: “The first half last week was really good and we had a number of chances. It was a fast game and that was a good moment when we scored.

“The first half was just perfect and we have to be focused and do the same tomorrow.

“The game was really difficult and they played well in the second half. They are going to come and be confident and play their best, so we just have to be focused and keep the momentum we have so far.

“We have worked hard since the start of the Europa League and we have good momentum.

“It’s huge that the second leg is at Celtic Park. The stadium is something else.

“The atmosphere is unbelievable and I’m sure we are going to have a 12th man.”