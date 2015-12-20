Central Coast Mariners 0 Brisbane Roar 1: Petratos scores winner

A fine late goal from Dimitri Petratos gave Brisbane Roar a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Central Coast Mariners in the A-League on Sunday.

The attacker came off the bench and fired in the game's only goal in the 85th minute to settle a dour contest.

Petratos' fine left-footed effort saw the Roar move into second in the table, two points adrift of leaders Western Sydney Wanderers.

For the struggling Mariners, the loss extended their winless run to 10 games.

Jamie Maclaren and Thomas Broich had first-half chances, with the latter firing over in the Gosford heat.

Jesus Corona threatened with a cheeky free-kick, but his effort from an angle could only find the side-netting.

Roy O'Donovan put a decent chance wide for the Mariners early in the second half as both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Mitch Austin tried his luck from range, but his effort went over, before Petratos' winner.

Broich ran at the Mariners defence before playing a pass into the attacker, who cut inside and put his left-footed effort into the corner from the edge of the area.

The Mariners thought they had an equaliser in additional time, but Josh Rose's deflected long-range effort was correctly ruled out for offside.