Cesar to skip Tanzania warm-up

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Sunday that the 30-year-old would not travel to Tanzania after hurting his back in last week's match in Zimbabwe.

"Julio Cesar will not travel to Tanzania with the Brazilian team," CBF said in a statement. "He will continue working with the physiotherapist."

The Inter Milan goalkeeper, considered one of the world's best, went off in the first half of Brazil's 3-0 friendly win against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Brazil coach Dunga has already said that his injury is not serious and he should recover in a few days.

Julio Cesar has started each of Brazil's last 26 matches. The last game he missed was a 2-0 friendly defeat against Venezuela in June 2008.

The five-times world champions face North Korea, Ivory Coast and Portugal in their first round group.

