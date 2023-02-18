Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta 'in hospital' but 'conscious' after injury vs Southampton
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta took a nasty blow to the face and had to be stretchered off in the Blues' defeat to Southampton
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is in hospital after taking a nasty blow to the head in the Blues' Premier League defeat to Southampton on Saturday.
The experienced defender was caught in the face by Saints striker Sekou Mara and had to be given oxygen on the pitch in a lengthy stoppage, before he was carried off on a stretcher at Stamford Bridge.
Graham Potter's side went on to lose the match 1-0 and afterwards, the Blues manager gave an update on the Spaniard.
"He's in hospital. He is conscious and speaking to his wife. Hopefully, he is in the best place, and we're monitoring," the former Brighton boss said.
"He needs to take all the precautions we need to take now."
In a post-match interview with Premier League Productions, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also confirmed his team-mate was okay.
Nevertheless, the 33-year-old is surely a big doubt for next weekend's London derby against Tottenham.
His injury is another blow to the Blues, with Potter's side having won just one of their last eight Premier League games and one in 10 in all competitions.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
