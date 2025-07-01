Newcastle looking to new €100m striker in serious statement of intent: report

Newcastle United's summer transfer business is seemingly hinging on Alexander Isak.

The Swede, who is ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, is being linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, and would leave Newcastle needing to fill his fairly sizeable boots, physically and metaphorically.

It was believed a move for Joao Pedro was nearing completion, but he seems to be on his way to Chelsea, leaving Newcastle in a precarious situation.

Newcastle United line up €100m statement signing

Eddie Howe celebrates with the trophy after the Carabao Cup Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of right now, there is no indication that Isak leaving is imminent. He is under contract for another three years at least at Newcastle, and with Champions League football returning to St. James' Park next season, there seems little reason for him to force a move.

But, with Callum Wilson leaving, Newcastle are currently relying on him and William Osula. Osula impressed at this summers under-21 European Championships, but struggled when given game time last season, and Eddie Howe may want an extra body in his attacking options, especially given they will play at least eight more games next season.

William Osula celebrates scoring (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has lead them to Samu Aghehowa of Porto. The 21-year-old has been in Portugal for one season, but impressed with 27 goals in all competitions, and was one of the highlights for a very poor Porto at this summers Club World Cup.

Fichajes are reporting the Porto will demand €100 million in order to part with their striker this month.

Should Isak leave, it will most likely be for a British record transfer in the region of £130 million, which would give Newcastle the funds to properly attack a deal for Aghehowa.

Aston Villa are also rumoured to be interested in acquiring Aghehowa's services, with Marcus Rashford's loan not being made permanent and Ollie Watkins future up in the air.

Estevao of Palmeiras (R) competes for the ball with Samu Aghehowa of FC Porto (L) during the FIFA Club World Cup (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

If a transfer for Isak does emerge, this would be a very replacement option for Newcastle. It would be a statement signing, and prove that they have contingency plans in place for if their best players leave.

Whilst he may not be the finished article just yet, picking Aghehowa up this summer may also allow them to follow a similar route that of Isak, and sell him for a considerable fee in the coming years, even surpassing what a transfer may cost now.

Aghehow is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt.