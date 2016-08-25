Changed Burnley determined to survive

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists his side have changed since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2014-15.

The Turf Moor club were demoted in the season following their promotion two years ago, but are determined to improve this time around after bouncing back at the first attempt.

Now, having recorded their first win of the league campaign against Liverpool last weekend, Dyche claims this is a different Burnley team.

"We're differently equipped and we still need players, we're working hard on that, but it's a different group," he said.

"What everyone would deem the impossible challenge for a club like us, we want to make it possible.

"We said that two years ago and didn't quite get there. We want to do that again this year."

After defeating Liverpool, though, Burnley were brought crashing back down to earth by their EFL Cup exit to League Two side Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

However, Premier League survival remains the priority for Dyche, who takes his side to Chelsea this weekend hoping to spring another shock result.

"It doesn't change the mood, we know the main target this year," he said.

"It doesn't mean we're diminishing the thought of a cup but the main goal is what we're trying to achieve in the Premier League, we know that."