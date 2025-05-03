Quiz! Can you name every Championship title winner since 2004/05?

Soon, a new team will take Leicester City's title as reigning Championship champions

The final day of the Championship season is upon us.

Leeds United and Burnley have already confirmed their ascent to the Premier League, but there’s still a title to decide, with as many as five teams still fighting for a play-off place.

Chaos is almost guaranteed. Itching to get going already? Whet your appetite with our Championship-themed quiz.

We’re asking you to name every Championship title winner since the 2004/05 season – that’s 20 teams in total – and we’ve given you 5 minutes to get the job done.

One season slipping your mind? You can log in to Kwizly, and they’ll provide you with a handy clue.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates, to see how your knowledge stacks up.

Off you go…

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

