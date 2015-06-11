Clasie out of Latvia meeting

Netherlands will be without the services of midfielder Jordy Clasie for their upcoming Euro 2016 qualifier against Latvia.

The Feyenoord man will miss Friday's clash in Riga with gastroenteritis, the KNVB has confirmed.

Coach Guus Hiddink now has 21 players to choose from, following Ron Vlaar's injury picked up in training on Tuesday.

Netherlands are third in qualifying Group A, six points behind leaders Czech Republic, while Latvia are fifth, without a win from their five matches.