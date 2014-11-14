Euro 2016 Qualifying: Netherlands v Latvia

The 68-year-old's second stint in charge of the national team has not gone to plan thus far and Hiddink suggested he will "take the logical step" if they fail to get a result this weekend

That comment was prompted by last month's 2-0 defeat to Iceland, which leaves the Netherlands third in Group A.

Since finishing third at the World Cup the Dutch have only won once – a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in October – and fallen to four defeats, a run which mirrors the first five games of Hiddink's first spell in charge of his country two decades ago.

The latest loss came on Wednesday as Carlos Vela scored twice on his international comeback to help Mexico to a 3-2 win at the Amsterdam Arena.

"We've shown a lot of strength, but we were not conclusive in the final phase," Hiddink said. "If you get seven or eight chances, you should surely score three.

"On the first goal everyone was too remote, then followed a series of errors that should not happen at international level."

Hiddink's frustrations in his attack will be a worry, as his defence could be shorn of two World Cup regulars.

Illness has kept Bruno Martins Indi out of selection this time around, and Ron Vlaar sustained a calf injury during the Mexico game - with Karim Rekik drafted in as cover.

Netherlands won the only previous meeting between the two nations in 2004, Ruud van Nistelrooy scoring a double and Roy Makaay adding a third in a 3-0 win.

He will hope the current striking options of Robin van Persie and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar can put a public disagreement against Kazakhstan behind them, and do something similar on Sunday.

Latvia coach Marian Pahars is also looking to kick start their qualification campaign after two draws and defeat so far, sitting just below Netherlands as they wait for their first win.

Central defender Kaspars Dubra knows they face a daunting task against a wounded Netherlands, but he believes they can cause an upset.

"[Arjen] Robben, Van Persie, [Wesley] Sneijder, many others – they are world-class players, at another level," he said.

"But we cannot give up. It is humans who play football, not surnames.

"Yes there is a significant gap in class but we have to take to the pitch and fight from the first minute until the last one."

Latvia will have to end a run of 16 consecutive away defeats if they want to take all three points, though, a run that stretches all the way back to September 2011.