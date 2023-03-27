Wales v Latvia live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

Wales v Latvia live stream and match preview, Tuesday 28 March, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Wales v Latvia live stream? We've got you covered. Wales v Latvia is on S4C and Viaplay Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Latvia visit Cardiff for Wales’ first home game of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign - and one they will be aiming to take maximum points from.

Rob Page’s side were drawn in a tricky Group B alongside Croatia, Turkey, Latvia and Armenia as they bid to reach a third consecutive European Championship.

It’s the start of a new era for the Welsh national team, who can no longer call on retired greats like Gareth Bale and Joe Allan.

Aaron Ramsey has taken over the captaincy following Bale’s retirement and will lead his country out on home soil for the first time against a Latvia side that lost 3-2 in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland last week.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Team news

Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams have also retired since the World Cup, while manager Rob Page called up four uncapped players in Luke Harris, Jordan James, Nathan Broadhead and Ollie Cooper.

Ben Davies and Wayne Hennessey pulled out with injury and Brennan Johnson is a doubt.

Form

Wales: ?LLDL

Latvia: LDDDL

Referee

Giorgi Kruashvili of Georgia will be the referee for Wales v Latvia.

Stadium

Wales v Latvia will be played at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

Kick-off and channel

Wales v Latvia kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 28 March in the UK. The game is being shown on S4C and Viaplay Sports 2.

In the US, kick-off time is 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

• UK: In the UK, Euro 2024 qualifying matches are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• USA: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are the home of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the place to catch Euro 2024 qualifying action.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.