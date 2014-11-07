Hiddink expects better displays from Dutch

The Dutch coach confirmed his 23-man squad for their upcoming fixtures against Mexico and Latvia, the latter a chance to get their stuttering campaign back on track.

Netherlands are third in Group A with just one victory from their opening three matches, and need to turn things around quickly if they want to compete for an automatic qualifying place for the finals in 2016.

"I want to see fight against Latvia, but also a team that is disciplined," said the head coach. "And I want to see quality.

"The tasks are obvious, but the execution in the last games was not good, both offensively and defensively.

"We will be monitoring the performance very closely."

Hiddink has welcomed Jetro Willems and Ricardo van Rhijn back into the squad after lengthy absences, Willems has not featured since last November, while Van Rhijn's exile stretches back to August 2013.

Meanwhile, Georginio Wijnaldum replaces Leroy Fer and there is no place for Augsburg's Paul Verhaegh or PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Robin van Persie will again be expected to fire Netherlands out of trouble, with Hiddink hopeful the pair can put their differences aside for the good of the national team.

During their 3-1 win over Kazakhstan last month the pair were seen rowing with each other when the latter opted not to pass to his team-mate in a better position.

Netherlands face Mexico in Amsterdam on November 12, before welcoming Latvia four days later in a crucial qualifier.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord)

Defenders: Bruno Martins Indi (Porto), Ricardo van Rhijn, Joel Veltman (both Ajax), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint-Germain), Jetro Willems (PSV)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Olympiacos), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Nigel de Jong (Milan), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (PSV), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Luciano Narsingh (PSV), Robin van Persie (Manchester United)