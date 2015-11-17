Cocu has "big respect" for the people of France

PSV coach Phillip Cocu has spoken of his "big respect" for the French people and the way the country has responded to the terror attacks in Paris on Friday.

According to the latest figures from French officials, 129 people were killed after what appeared to be co-ordinated assaults in the French capital, with the Stade de France among the targets during France's international friendly against Germany.

The French Football Federation decided the game against England at Wembley on Tuesday should still go ahead and Cocu, who was in the city on the night of the attacks, has revealed his utmost respect for the country and its people.

"I was in the city, just a few kilometres from the attacks," he told De Telegraaf.

"What happened in Paris is too horrible for words. You can hardly contain it. Everywhere around you, you see fear and sadness.

"Several feelings go through you: misunderstanding, disgust, anger. You also think: will this be it? Or will there be more attacks? Are we safe?

"I don't think anyone in the city could sleep that night. And despite that, you saw the next morning that the people in Paris tried to pick up life.

"I have big respect for that."