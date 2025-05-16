'It was typical from the coach, the gaffer. When it mattered, he was always really focused, but when he had to express himself it was just how he would express it in the moment' Yohan Cobaye on Alan Pardew's famous FA Cup celebration

After stealing in behind Juan Mata, Jason Puncheon's goal in the 2016 FA Cup final yielded one of the funniest celebrations ever seen at Wembley Stadium.

Although it wasn't to be for Crystal Palace, beaten 2-1 by Manchester United, Alan Pardew created a meme that would go on to stand the test of time in the footballing world.

Yohan Cabaye, who started in midfield for the Eagles that day, remembers the occasion very vividly but had no idea of Pardew's iconic celebration until after the full-time whistle.

How Alan Pardew's iconic celebration continues to live the test of time

Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace we narrowly beaten by Manchester United in the 2016 FA Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Afterwards, the players saw the celebration," began Cabaye when speaking to listofsweepstakescasinos.com.

"It was typical from the coach, the gaffer. When it mattered, he was always really focused, but when he had to express himself it was just how he would express it in the moment.

Yohan Cabaye enjoyed spells at Palace, PSG and Newcastle United

"It’s his personality. It was nice working with him. The first six months we had with him were really good, we got up to fifth on Boxing Day.

"The second half of the season, I’m not sure why but it was so hard to find wins in the Premier League, but in the FA Cup, we just kept winning all the way to the final. Alan was a really emotional manager, more instinctive, and I really enjoyed working with him."

Cabaye played under Pardew at two clubs, with his first spell in the north-east of England at Newcastle United. The pair enjoyed a strong working relationship before the former West Ham boss was sacked at Selhurst Park in December 2016.

Numerous times Pardew jumped to praise Cabaye, none more so than during his exemplary 2013/14 campaign, when he left Newcastle United to join French giants PSG.

Alan Pardew and Yohan Cabaye worked together at both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think it's important to be honest with a player and I've just been honest with him and he respects that," said the 63-year-old back in 2019. "The bottom line is that the player is a true character and has that X-factor.

"And when you're at the top [end] of the Premiership you can't stay there without that and he really provided that for us."