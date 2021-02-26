Collin Quaner in contention for first St Mirren start against Ross County

St Mirren are set to welcome striker Collin Quaner back ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ross County.

The former Huddersfield attacker has made just one substitute appearance since signing last month, but boss Jim Goodwin is hopeful he will be available again after a knee injury to face the Staggies.

Goodwin also hopes midfielders Jamie McGrath (dislocated shoulder) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) will be feeling sharper after both midfield men made surprise returns in the midweek Motherwell draw. Strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot) and Kristian Dennis (Achilles) remain out.

Defender Callum Morris is almost certainly out of John Hughes’ County squad due to a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Iain Vigurs serves the second game of a two-match ban.

Full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.