‘I can’t imagine myself in any world other than football, though I don’t know in what role. For now, I just want to keep scoring goals’ Pedro on the secrets of his longevity and what next

Since making his senior debut in 2008, Pedro has assembled the kind of career and medal collection that few could even dream of.

After breaking into Pep Guardiola’s iconic Barcelona side, the forward soon became a regular for the Spain national side and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2010.

He remains one of the few players from that tournament in South Africa to still be playing at the top level, as he continues to deliver for Lazio in Serie A.

Pedro on his longevity and what next

Pedro made his Barcelona debut back in 2008 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While many of his contemporaries were content to hang up their boots when their mid-30s rolled around, what is the key to the 38-year-old’s longevity?

“There’s no secret other than working hard every day, and staying humble, motivated and eager to achieve things, to leave my mark on Lazio as I did at other clubs,” Pedro tells FourFourTwo.

Pedro celebrates with the Champions League trophy for Barcelona in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

But does he ever think about retirement?

“It crosses my mind because of my age,” he admits. “It’s the law of life, and unfortunately it’s getting closer.

“When the time comes, I’ll try to accept it in the best way possible, but for now, I try not to think too much about it and focus on enjoying each training session and match. I’ll keep dedicating myself with the same passion as always.”

That brings up the obvious follow-up question - what would happen next?

Pedro has won the World Cup and European Championship with Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I can’t imagine myself in any world other than football, though I don’t know in what role,” he responds. “I’m open to studying, and will probably take my coaching courses.

“When I’m retired, I’ll have more time to analyse, watch and work out if I see myself more on the bench or in an office as a sporting director. For now, I just want to keep scoring goals.”