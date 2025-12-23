‘I’m convinced it will be unforgettable’ Javier Zanetti tells FourFourTwo about joining forces with Rivaldo, Didier Drogba and Andriy Shevchenko to launch new global tournament at Walt Disney World

The United States will co-host the World Cup from June 11 – but it’s not the only global tournament the country will be staging that month.

Between June 1 and 5, a new event will be taking place at Walt Disney World in Florida, backed by legends of the game from Javier Zanetti and Rivaldo, to Didier Drogba, Andriy Shevchenko and Ivan Cordoba.

The MagiCup will include 20 of the world’s most successful football academies, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG and Boca Juniors, plus a range of grassroots teams from around the world.

Inter legend delighted with new global event

Javier Zanetti (Image credit: Getty Images)

Founder Eduardo Frisicaro and former Inter treble winner Zanetti have been part of the project for some time, and the latter has told FourFourTwo how pleased he is to be able to announce that it’s come to fruition, with plans for an inaugural event finalised.

“Honestly, I’m very happy to be part of this wonderful family,” Zanetti said. “When Eduardo and I started this idea many years ago, we dreamed that this moment would come, to give boys and girls from all over the world the chance to fulfil that dream.

Rivaldo is also involved

“I’m convinced that for every kid taking part in the MagiCup, it will be a unique, unforgettable moment – an experience they’ll carry with them for life.

“That’s what it’s about: not just developing footballers, but developing people. I believe experiences like this are how you shape a person, because there’s a core value at the centre of it all: inclusion.”

The seven-vs-seven invitational tournament is for under 12s or under 13s, with inspiring grassroots sides coming from the likes of Ivory Coast, Ukraine, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Barbados.

The involvement of Zanetti, Rivaldo, Drogba, Shevchenko and Cordoba as ambassadors is intended to provide inspiration.

“It’s about passing on the values of the sport,” Zanetti told FFT. “With the experience we’ve each had at our clubs and national teams, we can pass on genuine values that help this new generation, the youngsters just starting – to understand that this is a path with difficulties, but that learning to overcome them is what makes you stronger.

“We want them to enjoy the moment and not think too far ahead. It’s fine to dream of being Lionel Messi, but without sabotaging themselves.

“The MagiCup is meant to be an unforgettable experience – through inclusion, kids get to discover other cultures and countries represented in the tournament, and everyone can enjoy it in the best way possible.”

Plans for tournament expansion

Javier Zanetti was Inter's captain (Image credit: PA)

There are also plans to expand the MagiCup to include girls’ teams in the future.

“That’s the intention, to give opportunities to both boys and girls,” Zanetti said.

“Today we’re starting with this format as a starting point, but I believe that as the years go by, we will grow too. Women’s football, which is very important to us, will be part of the project.”

The tournament will be staged at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, a 220-acre venue featuring 17 multi-purpose fields and a 9,500-seat stadium.

