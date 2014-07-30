Collison stakes his claim as Southend hold QPR

Collison has been training with the Londoners since his release by West Ham, and he was included in the squad for the 2-0 friendly defeat against RB Leipzig last weekend.

The Wales midfielder was given a second opportunity to press his claims for a permanent deal in the friendly outing at Roots Hall on Wednesday, as a makeshift Rangers line-up were held.

Having drawn 2-2 with Leyton Orient just 24 hours previously, Harry Redknapp fielded a fringe XI, with Nedum Onuoha also included.

There was not much to choose between the Premier League side and their League Two hosts for long spells, with Southend arguably creating the better chances.

Myles Weston and Barry Corr went close for Southend early on, while Collison was unable to provide a finish when played through at the other end.

Conor Clifford clipped the crossbar with a shot before the break for Phil Brown's side and the same player almost provided a winner after 56 minutes when his drilled effort was palmed away by QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley, but neither side could find a breakthrough.

QPR next head to Ireland on Thursday for a mini pre-season tour, with games against Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town.