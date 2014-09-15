Colombia Wrap: Once Caldas climb to the top

Sergio Romero's second-half brace and Leandro Diaz's opener helped Once Caldas to a 3-0 win over Alianza Petrolera.

It saw Flavio Torres' men climb to first place, a point clear of Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali, while Medellin are a further point back.

The hosts needed until after the hour-mark to finally go ahead, and it came via Diaz at the Estadio Palogrande.

Romero doubled the advantage before adding a third from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Santa Fe jumped into second after thrashing Millonarios 4-1 despite playing almost an hour with 10 men.

Jefferson Cuero put hosts Santa Fe ahead with a smart finish in the fourth minute, and Yerry Mina headed in to make it 2-0 soon after.

Cuero was sent off in the 36th minute, but it made little difference.

Omar Perez made it 3-0 on the hour-mark and the points were sealed when Luis Arias struck a powerful drive from the edge of the area.

Andy Polo scored a consolation goal for the visiting Millonarios in the 69th minute.

Deportivo Cali suffered a 2-0 loss at Deportivo Pasto and Medellin were beaten 1-0 at Atletico Nacional.

Elsewhere, Envigado were 2-0 winners at home to Aguilas Doradas and Junior cruised past Uniautonoma 3-1.

La Equidad and Fortaleza drew 0-0, while the clash between Atletico Huila and Deportes Tolima also finished goalless.

Boyaca Chico and Patriotas Boyaca drew 1-1 in a clash that featured four red cards – two for each team.