It was an eventful day at the top of League Two on Saturday, as Port Vale moved to the top of the table following their 5-0 thrashing of Bromley.

The Valiants usurped Bradford City at the top of the table after the Bantams suffered a 5-4 defeat to Swindon Town, while Walsall, who had spent the majority of the season on top made it nine matches without a win when they lost at Barrow.

With five points separating the top four with just four games to play, the race for promotion to the third tier is set to go to the wire, but Port Vale have already been able to celebrate a noteworthy achievement.

POrt Vale reclaim EFL record

Port Vale reclaimed their record following a 5-0 Vale Park victory (Image credit: Bradley Collyer)

Darren Moore’s side appear to be hitting form at the perfect moment with four wins on the bounce and six out of seven, including the scalps of fellow promotion contenders Bradford and Walsall.

Vale turned on the style at home this weekend, opening the scoring on five minutes when Jack Shorrock netted, with a Lorent Tolaj brace helping seal a five-star win over Bromley, who had adjusted well to their first season in the EFL, sitting 14th in the table, well clear of the drop zone.

Port Vale have now beaten every one of their 91 EFL rivals (Image credit: Alamy)

And it’s the fact that this win came against the EFL new boys that helped Vale reclaim a record they first set in 2022.

Saturday’s victory means that Vale are the only club out of the current 92 teams in England’s top four divisions to have beaten each of the other 91 teams.

Vale had the chance to set the mark back in December when the teams met at Hayes Lane, but a goalless draw meant they needed to utilise this season’s return clash at home to record a win over Andy Woodman’s side.

The win also meant that Vale reclaimed their record of beating the current set of 91 other EFL sides that they first set in March 2022 with a 2-0 win over Sutton United, but was taken away from them when The Us were relegated from the EFL last season.

Bromley boss Andy Woodman has led his side to the EFL for the first time in their history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Replacing them were League Two debutants Bromley, meaning Port Vale were in a unique position of being able to again claim the record.

Moore’s side will now focus on achieving their main aim for the season, which is promotion to League One, when they visit relegation-threatened Carlisle on Good Friday.