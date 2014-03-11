CONCACAF Champions League: Alajuelense 0 Arabe Unido 0

In the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final on Monday, Arabe held on for an important draw in Costa Rica with Lloyd making eight saves as the home side dominated the match.

Alajuelense took 21 shots for the game, including 11 from inside the penalty area, but their profligacy and Lloyd's impressive reflexes ensured the visitors from Panama will start next week's second leg with plenty of confidence.

Arguably, Lloyd's best save came in the eighth minute when he dived full stretch to his left to palm Jonathan McDonald's drive away.

Arabe took just seven shots, although they were also wasteful with just one of their five attempts from inside the area testing the home team's goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton.

Alajuelense had claims for a penalty in the second half when Jerry Palacios' strike appeared to connect with the hand of a visiting defender but the referee ignored the home side's pleas and the match ended scoreless.

Monday's result means a score draw in Costa Rica next week would send Arabe through on the away goals rule.

Alajuelense will need to win to advance, unless the tie remains scoreless for 180 minutes.

Then Alajuelense could either win in extra-time - where the away goals rule does not count in the CONCACAF Champions League - or triumph on penalties.