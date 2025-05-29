How to watch LAFC vs Club América: Live streams, TV channels for FIFA Club World Cup play-off

Watch LAFC vs América to find out which side will earn a place in the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup. The winner replaces Club León, who were disqualified from the tournament due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules. They'll slot into Group D alongside Chelsea, Flamengo and ES Tunis.

This guide explains how to watch LAFC vs Club América online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Date: Saturday, May 31 2025

• Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET / 12.30pm BST (June 1)

• Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles

• TV & Streaming: DAZN (Global)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch LAFC vs Club América for free?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 play-off game between LAFC v Club América will be screened live and for free around the globe by sports streaming service DAZN.

If you are already a DAZN subscriber or Freemium member, then the match is part of your current membership.

If not a member, you just need an email address to register for a DAZN Freemium account to watch this match and all Club World Cup games for free via the DAZN App.

Watch LAFC vs Club América from anywhere

What if you're away from home for LAFC vs Club América and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

LAFC vs Club América: preview

Los Angeles FC have had plenty of success in recent seasons, having won the Western Conference on three occasions, two Supporters’ Shields and one MLS Cup. They have also finished as runners-up in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on two occasions, most recently in 2023 when losing to Club León in the final.

Managed by Steve Cherundolo, they’ve recovered from a tough start to the season and are currently fourth in the Western Conference table after going on an eight-match unbeaten run. They also have plenty of attacking talent, with French forward Denis Bouanga the leading scorer with 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Standing in their way are Mexican giants Club América who finished second during the regular season and were unable to defend their title after losing 2-0 to Toluca in the Liga MX Clausura 2025 final.

Despite this loss, André Jardine's team have the chance to extend their season and join fellow Mexican sides CF Monterrey and CF Pachuca at this summer's marquee tournament. To do so, they’ll need big performances from legendary captain Henry Martín and former Real Madrid youth player Álvaro Fidalgo.