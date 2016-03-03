Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio hammer LDU Quito, The Strongest win

Gremio have picked up their first win of the Copa Libertadores group stage in stunning fashion, with a 4-0 drubbing of Ecuador's LDU Quito.

The result sees the Brazilian side move into second place in Group 6 after they lost their group opener against Toluca.

Maicon got the match off to the best possible start for the home side when he scored the opener after 12 minutes, before Miller Bolanos doubled their advantage in the 37th minute.

Quito put up more of a fight in the second half despite being reduced to 10 men when Luis Romero was sent off, but that was of little consolation as the concession of a further two goals late on made for an emphatic scoreline in favour of the home side.

Henrique Almeida scored Gremio's third after 83 minutes before striker Everton knocked in the fourth.

Toluca and San Lorenzo played out a 1-1 draw in the other Group 6 clash.

Bolivian outfit The Strongest continued their perfect start to life in Group 1 with a 2-1 win over Trujillanos.

Pablo Escobar and Ernesto Cristaldo scored for the home side to have them 2-0 up after 32 minutes, although a quick reply from James Cabezas set up a tense second half.

Guilherme scored the winner in Corinthians' 1-0 triumph over Santa Fe as the Brazilian side moved two points clear at the top of Group 8, while in Group 2, Uruguayan teams Nacional and River Plate played out a 0-0 draw at the Estadio Gran Parque Central.