Cresswell revels in 'dream come true' after England debut

Aaron Cresswell was thrilled to make his England debut, despite the home side's late Wembley collapse against Spain.

England were 2-0 up in Tuesday's friendly when West Ham full-back Cresswell was introduced in the 79th minute, but late goals from Iago Aspas and Isco denied Gareth Southgate victory in his final game in interim charge.

Cresswell, 26, still enjoyed the experience, though.

"I was obviously delighted, as it is a dream come true," he told West Ham's website. "Ever since I started playing football as a little boy, this is what I wanted to do, and to do it at Wembley in front of 84,000 fans, I can't speak any higher of it.

"It is something I've always wanted to do and I've achieved it."

The former Ipswich Town defender has seen injury and suspension limit him to only three Premier League appearances this season and he concedes his late call-up was unexpected.

"It was slightly surprising to get the call after only playing three or four games," he added.

"To get the setback in pre-season, I didn't think I'd be involved in the England team so soon after coming back, but it's something that I'm delighted has happened and I couldn't be any happier."