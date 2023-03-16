England Euro 2024 squad: Gareth Southgate's full squad for the March qualifiers

The England Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as Gareth Southgate looks towards his fourth – and probably final – tournament as Three Lions boss.

There's been mixed success thus far, reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-final, Euro 2020 final and then the quarters in 2022 in Qatar. Some stars, such as Harry Maguire, Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson have been mainstays for all three competitions, while other plays have emerged between tournaments to stake a claim for places.

Southgate has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal in what is perhaps the most exciting time to be an England fan since 1966. Euro 2024 in Germany represents a serious opportunity of silverware – and the competition begins, really, with qualification in a tough group.

53 teams will qualify this time around for the Euros: the only two exceptions in the entire federation are Russia – banned, for political reasons – and Germany, the hosts. 12 teams are assured of play-off places to qualify, thanks to their performance in the Nations League.

That includes Italy, in England's group. The other sides in the Three Lions' group are Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta.

England's first Euro 2024 qualifying squad was announced on March 16.

England's squad

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

GK: Nick Pope (Newcastle)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

DF: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

DF: Eric Dier (Tottenham)

DF: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

DF: Reece James (Chelsea)

DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

DF: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

DF: John Stones (Manchester City)

DF: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

MF: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

MF: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

MF: James Maddison (Leicester City)

MF: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

MF: Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

MF: Declan Rice (West Ham)

FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

FW: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

FW: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

FW: Ivan Toney (Brentford)

England fixtures and results

March 23: Italy vs England, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

March 26: England vs Ukraine, Wembley Stadium, London, England

June 16: Malta vs England, National Stadium, Ta' Qali, Malta

June 19: England vs North Macedonia, Old Trafford, Manchester England

September 9: Ukraine vs England, TBC

October 17: England vs Italy, Wembley Stadium, London, England

November 20: Macedonia vs England, Tose Proeski Arena, Skopje

England Euro 2024 qualifying top scorers

England Euro 2024 yellow cards

England Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024

England manager: Gareth Southgate

Few have done ‘the impossible job’ with Gareth Southgate’s grace. Yet the unlikely fashion icon prefers pragmatism to individual brilliance and, as such, his tactical acumen is under more scrutiny than ever following meek, avoidable defeats at Russia 2018 and Euro 2020 – not to mention the summer’s horrific Nations League relegation.

England's star player

Harry Kane

Captain fantastic Kane will be even more determined to win something with England, having been the player who missed the decisive penalty against France in the World Cup.

Of course, no one holds it against him in England after everything he's done for the country. The Tottenham Hotspur talisman has scored 53 goals for his nation – a joint-record with Wayne Rooney that he will become outright leader of with his next strike – and Kane is a World Cup Golden Boot winner, as well as one of England's finest footballers of all time.

With his Spurs contract winding up next summer, however, will Kane go into Euro 2024 a free agent?

FAQs

How many players are England allowed to take to Euro 2024? We don't know just yet – but expect 26. It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams. National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.