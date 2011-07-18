Cruyff chastises Barca stubbornness over Cesc

This summer’s transfer columns have been dominated with speculation fuelled by comments from Barcelona management and players.

Such talk has been countered by Arsene Wenger’s insistence that his club captain is staying put unless a fee in the region of £40 million can be agreed, much to the annoyance of the Catalan club.

Cruyff, who is a former manager and honorary president at Barcelona up until July of last year, feels that their anger at the Arsenal manager is misguided and believes that the Frenchman has every right to stand firm.

“Arsene Wenger looks after their interests, and it is Arsenal who control the situation,” he said.

“When you sign for a club, you are bound to it. It is logical to want Cesc but he is under contract to another club.”

Much of Barcelona’s angst stems from the fact that Fabregas has spoken frequently of his desire to move back to the club where he started his career, while also not wanting to go above their valuation of the talismanic midfielder given their desire to strengthen in other areas.

Although Cruyff wants any deal to be concluded as soon as possible, he is wary of Arsenal’s desire to get as much as they can for such a valuable player, admitting there was a chance that a deal may not be this time around.

“I have no idea whether Cesc will come here,” he said.

“Arsenal are asking for a lot of money. We must use our heads.”

ByVithushan Ehantharajah