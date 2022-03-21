Daizen Maeda misses out on Japan’s World Cup qualifiers

Celtic striker Daizen Maeda will miss Japan’s upcoming World Cup qualifying double header against Australia and Vietnam.

A translated statement on Japan’s international team website confirmed Maeda would miss out on international duty “due to poor condition. There are no plans to call up a substitute for Maeda.”

The 24-year-old, capped four times, has become an integral part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans since signing on loan from Yokohama F. Marinos in January.

The all-action attacker has scored six goals so far for the cinch Premiership leaders, the most recent of which was the third goal in a 4-0 home win over Ross County on Saturday.