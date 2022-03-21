Daizen Maeda misses out on Japan’s World Cup qualifiers
By PA Staff published
Celtic striker Daizen Maeda will miss Japan’s upcoming World Cup qualifying double header against Australia and Vietnam.
A translated statement on Japan’s international team website confirmed Maeda would miss out on international duty “due to poor condition. There are no plans to call up a substitute for Maeda.”
The 24-year-old, capped four times, has become an integral part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans since signing on loan from Yokohama F. Marinos in January.
The all-action attacker has scored six goals so far for the cinch Premiership leaders, the most recent of which was the third goal in a 4-0 home win over Ross County on Saturday.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.