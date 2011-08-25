Damiao leads Internacional to Supercup win

The Brazilian side beat their Argentine rivals 4-3 on aggregate after the victory at their Beira-Rio stadium.

Internacional qualified for the match as 2010 South American champions and Independiente having won the Copa Sudamericana, the continent's Europa League equivalent, last year.

Damiao, who scored a brilliant bicycle-kick goal in the Brazilian league at the weekend and is reportedly a transfer target for Spurs, put Inter ahead when he beat two defenders and fired a shot with the outside of his right foot across the face of goal and inside the bottom far corner in the 20th minute.

Five minutes later, the 22-year-old latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box after a defensive mistake and volleyed over goalkeeper Hilario Navarro to give his side a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Independiente came back into the game in the second half with a change of tactics that caught the home side by surprise, changing to a back three and wing backs pushing forward down the flanks.

Left wing-back Maxi Velazquez, who had scored the first goal of the tie when Independiente won the first leg in Avellaneda 2-1, cut inside to take a pass and beat goalkeeper Muriel.

The Brazilians then survived a scare when Muriel parried at point-blank range from Independiente's Colombian forward Marco Perez.

Inter settled the tie with a penalty six minutes from time, converted by left-back Kleber after Navarro had brought down substitute striker Jo.