Tottenham to hijack major Arsenal target with new wealth: report

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou would be delighted to pip his rivals to a top-class player

Tottenham Hotspur collected not only the Europa League trophy and the associated prize money on Wednesday night, but also their entry ticket to next season’s Champions League.

It is that last reward that holds the key to true financial freedom for Spurs this summer, and they’re reportedly already drawing up their shopping list.

Any strengthening of the Lilywhites spells bad news for their north London rivals, Arsenal, but one of their targets could prove particularly frustrating for the Gunners.

Tottenham look to spend Europa League money on Arsenal target

Embraces between Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta may not be so warm after this transfer battle (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to BBC Sport, Tottenham earned around £26.5m from their Europa League exploits this season, and are guaranteed another £16m from the Champions League next term.

Depending on performance next season, there could be as much as £100m in total now up for grabs for Spurs, all thanks to Wednesday night’s win.

The two north London are reportedly in a race to sign RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Seeing rivals flourish is frustrating enough as it is at the Emirates Stadium, but according to Fichajes, Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko is one player Spurs reportedly want to spend their newfound cash on.

The report also claims Xavi Simons and Johnny Cardoso join Sesko to form a trio of European stars fancied by Ange Postecoglou’s side, which TEAMtalk estimates would set them back around £172m altogether.

The Independent confirmed recently that Sesko is one of the Gunners’ top-two striker targets, with journalist Miguel Delaney tipping the Slovenia international to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

Anyone associated with Arsenal will be feeling pretty glum about Spurs’ recent success anyway; having one of their top targets stolen from under their nose as part of the bargain would only serve to rub further salt in the wound.

Sesko is admired by a number of top European clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Sesko to Arsenal appears much more likely than the reported move to their north London rivals.

Postecoglou already has Dominic Solanke at his disposal, for whom the Lilywhites paid up to £65m for less than 12 months ago.

Assuming Sesko could cost north of £80m – as has been suggested in some quarters – that’s a lot to spend inside a year on two competing players, whereas Arsenal boast a clear striker deficiency.

Sesko is valued at €65m, according to Transfermarkt. Tottenham next face Brighton & Hove Albion when Premier League action returns this Sunday, for the final time this season.