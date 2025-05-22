Recommended reading

Tottenham to hijack major Arsenal target with new wealth: report

Tottenham have money to spend after their Europa League victory, which could spell bad news for rivals Arsenal

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has received some welcome news ahead of Thursday&#039;s clash
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou would be delighted to pip his rivals to a top-class player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur collected not only the Europa League trophy and the associated prize money on Wednesday night, but also their entry ticket to next season’s Champions League.

It is that last reward that holds the key to true financial freedom for Spurs this summer, and they’re reportedly already drawing up their shopping list.

Any strengthening of the Lilywhites spells bad news for their north London rivals, Arsenal, but one of their targets could prove particularly frustrating for the Gunners.

Tottenham look to spend Europa League money on Arsenal target

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, and Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, embrace prior to kick-off ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Emirates Stadium on January 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Embraces between Postecoglou and Mikel Arteta may not be so warm after this transfer battle (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to BBC Sport, Tottenham earned around £26.5m from their Europa League exploits this season, and are guaranteed another £16m from the Champions League next term.

Depending on performance next season, there could be as much as £100m in total now up for grabs for Spurs, all thanks to Wednesday night’s win.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg at Red Bull Arena on September 28, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.

The two north London are reportedly in a race to sign RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Seeing rivals flourish is frustrating enough as it is at the Emirates Stadium, but according to Fichajes, Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko is one player Spurs reportedly want to spend their newfound cash on.

The report also claims Xavi Simons and Johnny Cardoso join Sesko to form a trio of European stars fancied by Ange Postecoglou’s side, which TEAMtalk estimates would set them back around £172m altogether.

The Independent confirmed recently that Sesko is one of the Gunners’ top-two striker targets, with journalist Miguel Delaney tipping the Slovenia international to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

Anyone associated with Arsenal will be feeling pretty glum about Spurs’ recent success anyway; having one of their top targets stolen from under their nose as part of the bargain would only serve to rub further salt in the wound.

Benjamin Sesko celebrates a goal for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in April 2024.

Sesko is admired by a number of top European clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Sesko to Arsenal appears much more likely than the reported move to their north London rivals.

Postecoglou already has Dominic Solanke at his disposal, for whom the Lilywhites paid up to £65m for less than 12 months ago.

Assuming Sesko could cost north of £80m – as has been suggested in some quarters – that’s a lot to spend inside a year on two competing players, whereas Arsenal boast a clear striker deficiency.

Sesko is valued at €65m, according to Transfermarkt. Tottenham next face Brighton & Hove Albion when Premier League action returns this Sunday, for the final time this season.

