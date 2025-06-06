The most exciting Tottenham memorabilia for decades has gone on sale

Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring the goal which gave Tottenham victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao in May 2025.

The Europa League was Tottenham's first trophy in over 17 years and helped mask what was a very below-par season.

It was one of Tottenham's greatest nights and fans now have the opportunity to say they own a piece of the club's history.

Several of the shirts of the squad who won the Europa League are being auctioned off on MatchWornShirt.com, including club captain Son Heung-min and goalscorer Brennan Johnson.

Son leads the way as fans battle to win historic Tottenham memorabilia

Tottenham lift the Europa League trophy after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao, May 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson, who scored the only goal of the game, is one of the shirts currently up for auction on the site, with a bid of £2,544 currently on the item.

As the hero of the hour, you would expect his shirt to be one of the most popular, but Micky van de Ven, who made a vital goal-line clearance in the second half, sees his match issued shirt currently with a bid of £2,806 on it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These figures are nothing however, compared to the monster bid currently on club captain Son's shirt.

A whopping £22,671 bid has been placed on his shirt by a South Korean superfan who is clearly hellbent on owning a piece of Tottenham Hotspur history as well as a piece of memorabilia from the most famous footballing export from his country.

It was Son's first trophy for the club since joining in 2015, and perhaps a pivotal moment in the clubs immediate future, with the victory gaining them access to next season's Champions League.

Bidding on the shirts runs until 6 June at 2pm GMT, and an almighty battle for the item may happen between now and then.

Son Heung-min holding the Europa League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to MatchWornShirts.com each unique item features front-of-shirt inscriptions containing the Europa League Final match information, and was issued to each respective player prior to the game at the Estadio de San Mamés stadium.