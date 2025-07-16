Tottenham striker in transfer talks, as record signing edges closer: report

A Tottenham striker is in talks over a record transfer.

Thomas Frank is looking to mould the Spurs squad into his vision, and has already taken steps to do that, signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham to add to his attacking armoury.

There have not yet been any major outgoings, despite Cristian Romero being heavily linked with a move away from north London, but one may be imminent and it could come at a record cost.

Tottenham striker in record transfer talks

Mohammed Kudus, now of Tottenham, celebrating for West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank has inherited a squad that is in need of a major overhaul, despite winning the Europa League last season.

They are hoping to add Morgan Gibbs-White to it in the not too distant future, and they could be about to fund it with a major sale.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to Matheus Filipe in the newspaper Terra, Club World Cup quarter-finalists Palmeiras are looking to sign Richarlison for a club record fee.

Club president Leila Pereira is said to be leading the negotiations, and according to the report has been in contact with Richarlison for the last two weeks.

Tottenham are said to be demanding a fee of £55 million, something the Brazilians believe they can get near following their recent prize money from the Club World Cup. It would smash the €25 million they spent on Vitor Roque in January.

Fluminense and Flamengo are said to be monitoring the situation of the 28-year-old who still has two years in his contract in north London. He is valued at just €20 million by Transfermarkt.

Richarlison's future is up in the air at present (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the pitch to Richarlison is a high level of exposure to a domestic audience ahead of the World Cup next year, with a prominent place in the squad.

He managed just five goals in all competitions last season, and it may be the time to return back to Brazil after a tough spell at Tottenham where he has failed to nail down a starting space.