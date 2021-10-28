David Martindale ready to fight his corner if he is faced with a touchline ban

Livingston manager David Martindale remains adamant he will “vigorously” fight his corner if he is handed a touchline ban.

Martindale was shown a red card in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United following an altercation with fourth official Lloyd Wilson.

The incident happened as the Livi boss stepped out of his technical area to speak to the linesman following the sending off of midfielder Ben Williamson for a challenge on Declan Glass.

Martindale claimed Wilson told him afterwards that he had been sent to the stand for using abusive language, something he vehemently denies.

As he faced the media again on Thursday to preview Saturday’s trip to Celtic, Martindale reiterated his intention – which he initially stated in his post-match briefing on Wednesday – to contest any notice of complaint that may come his way.

He said: “I am 100 per cent challenging it. I am going to vigorously defend myself because if I feel hard done by, I will defend my corner.

“I wasn’t shouting abuse at all. All I was wanting to do was ask the linesman, who I really like, if it was a red card because he was in line with the ball. If he’d turned round to me and said ‘I think it was a red card’, I’d have gone and sat in my seat.

“I spoke to the linesman after the game and said ‘was I shouting at you?’ and he said ‘no, I never heard anything Davie, I had my earpiece in’.

“I was disappointed when I went into the changing room to speak to them after that the fourth official was adamant that I used offensive language but he wouldn’t tell me what offensive language I used because I’d have liked to have looked him in the eye.

“Ask anybody in this building, or anybody who’s come through this club, I don’t tell lies. I’m very honest. I can be harsh at times but I’ll take my medicine on the chin when I have to.

“I don’t abuse officials. Yes, I’m emotional and passionate but I don’t abuse people. I wouldn’t do that. I respect authority. I just feel a bit hard done by.”

Celtic, who lost at Livingston in September, have climbed to second in the Premiership after winning their last five matches in all competitions. Martindale is braced for a formidable test in Glasgow.

He said: “When Celtic came here they had just played in Europe on the Thursday and were without Kyogo (Furuhashi) and (Callum) McGregor, two of the best players in the Premiership, so we had a bit of an advantage that day.

“This time we’ve had the same schedule, but we’re going there at a bit of a disadvantage because we’ve played for 50 minutes with 10 men on Wednesday, and they’ve got two of their best players back.

“It’s going to be a difficult game because the continuity and the fluidity is coming together, and their performances are now getting results.”