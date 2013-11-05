Downing confident of West Ham revival

Saturday's 0-0 with Aston Villa was their fourth in 10 league games this season, but Downing believes number of players returning to fitness will boost Sam Allardyce's options and help the goals flow.

The London club have kept an impressive six clean sheets this term, but they have won just once in the league since August, a statistic the former Middlesbrough man is desperate to improve.

"The good thing is we didn't lose the game, we got another point out of it and kept a clean sheet," he said.

"Carlton Cole is getting fully fit, Joe Cole was back on Saturday, the bodies are coming back in terms of the attacking players.

"We're defending well and we just need to put the ball in the back of the net.

"We created chances, but we didn't have that clinical touch in finishing them. The goals have got to come from around the team, and hopefully that'll happen for us next week.

"We'll keep plugging away - we're playing well but not getting the rewards."

West Ham will aim to end a run of three games without a win when they face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.