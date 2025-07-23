Premier League striker 'in talks' with West Ham United over free agent deal: report

A recently released Premier League centre-forward is reportedly in talks with Graham Potter's West Ham United.

West Ham United&#039;s English head coach Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, in London on February 15, 2025.
Graham Potter's West Ham are reportedly in talks with Callum Wilson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is 'in talks' with West Ham, according to various reports.

The 33-year-old has spent the past five years at St. James' Park but turned down an incentivised deal, most likely a 'pay-as-you-play' contract, to remain at the club earlier this summer, preferring to take his chances of more regular football and earnings elsewhere.

Wilson made 18 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season but failed to find the net while first-choice striker Alexander Isak scored 27 times across all competitions.

Callum Wilson is a free agent after leaving Newcastle

Graham Potter is the new West Ham manager

Graham Potter needs to add more firepower to his West Ham side after losing Mohammed Kudus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently a free agent after his stint on Tyneside, Wilson is understood to be in talks with the Hammers whose attacking options are depleted after selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.

Niclas Fullkrug is the East London side's only senior centre-forward contracted to the club, in addition to youngster Callum Marshall.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak reacts after a missed chance during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 25, 2025.

Wilson fell behind Alexander Isak in the pecking order at Newcastle (Image credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Potter's side were among the lowest scorers of non-relegated teams in the top flight last season, scoring 46 times in 38 games.

Wilson has scored 88 goals in 239 Premier League appearances, boasting an impressive record against his would-be employers.

Ex-Bournemouth striker Wilson scored seven times against West Ham for the Cherries

The England international has netted 12 times in 16 outings against West Ham, four more than he has managed against any other club.

Upon leaving Newcastle this summer, Wilson said: "It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Callum Wilson was a Carabao Cup winner with Newcastle last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

"I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

"All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts.

"Thank you for the memories."

