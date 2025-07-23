Premier League striker 'in talks' with West Ham United over free agent deal: report
A recently released Premier League centre-forward is reportedly in talks with Graham Potter's West Ham United.
Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is 'in talks' with West Ham, according to various reports.
The 33-year-old has spent the past five years at St. James' Park but turned down an incentivised deal, most likely a 'pay-as-you-play' contract, to remain at the club earlier this summer, preferring to take his chances of more regular football and earnings elsewhere.
Wilson made 18 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last season but failed to find the net while first-choice striker Alexander Isak scored 27 times across all competitions.
Callum Wilson is a free agent after leaving Newcastle
Currently a free agent after his stint on Tyneside, Wilson is understood to be in talks with the Hammers whose attacking options are depleted after selling Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur.
Niclas Fullkrug is the East London side's only senior centre-forward contracted to the club, in addition to youngster Callum Marshall.
Potter's side were among the lowest scorers of non-relegated teams in the top flight last season, scoring 46 times in 38 games.
Wilson has scored 88 goals in 239 Premier League appearances, boasting an impressive record against his would-be employers.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The England international has netted 12 times in 16 outings against West Ham, four more than he has managed against any other club.
Upon leaving Newcastle this summer, Wilson said: "It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon."
"Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.
"I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.
"All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts.
"Thank you for the memories."
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after a number of years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.