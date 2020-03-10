Dundee boost play-off bid with win over Ayr

Dundee beat promotion rivals Ayr 2-0 at Dens Park to move above them into third in the Ladbrokes Scottish Championship.

The two sides had played out a goalless draw at Somerset Park on Saturday, but Kane Hemmings soon broke the deadlock this time around when he latched onto a through-ball from Paul McGowan in the 11th minute.

Dee defender Christophe Berra saw his effort cleared off the line following a corner.

Ayr striker Scott Tiffoney had an angled shot saved before Stephen Kelly fired over the crossbar following a swift break.

The hosts pressed again in the second half as McGowan’s header was saved and a shot on the turn from Andrew Nelson deflected just wide.

Defender Jordon Forster had an effort cleared off the line from a corner before substitute Oliver Crankshaw added a second from close range in stoppage time.

Defeat leaves Ayr fourth in the table, three points ahead of Dunfermline and with a match in hand.