Tottenham Hotspur ready to smash transfer record for major Arsenal target: report

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank could soon have an A-list attacker on his hands

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to break their transfer record to sign a Real Madrid star fancied by rivals Arsenal.

It was less than 12 months ago that Spurs last broke their transfer record to sign former Bournemouth man Dominic Solanke, in a deal worth up to £65m.

They dipped their toe in the water again this summer, forking out £55m for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, and are now reportedly setting their sights even higher.

Tottenham to 'break transfer record' for Real Madrid forward

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly weighing up the club's biggest-ever purchase

Spurs even had a £60m deal seemingly signed and sealed for Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, before owner Evangelos Marinakis circumvented that release-clause process to hand the attacker a new contract, in a rather odd announcement video.

Not typically regarded as a big spender, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy already has his eyes on the next prize, and this one’s even bigger.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo could be available this summer (Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Following reports from the same outlet last week, AS have revealed that Tottenham’s position in the race to sign winger Rodrygo has strengthened, following fellow suitors Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea focusing their attention elsewhere.

However, the cost of the deal could become the sticking point, with Real Madrid reportedly demanding €90m and the winger looking for a €10m-per-year salary.

The Spurs hierarchy, according to the Spanish newspaper, are willing to accept one of those demands if they can negotiate on the other.

The Brazil international’s place in Xabi Alonso’s side is uncertain after he played just 92 minutes over six games at the FIFA Club World Cup, which were the new head coach’s first in charge.

The Brazilian's place in Xabi Alonso's squad appears uncertain for the upcoming season (Image credit: Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, after the deflating Gibbs-White news this would be some way to make up for it.

Not every year do Spurs entering the summer window hot on the heels of European success, which they must build on with strong signings, similar to Liverpool's aggressive approach with the additions of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike among others.

Landing one of Madrid’s attackers is not a very Tottenham-like move, so if the deal is there to be done, they must find a way. It would be an incredibly strong signal of intent.

Rodrygo is worth €90m, according to Transfermarkt.