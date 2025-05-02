League Two final day preview: What's on the line for promotion, play-offs and relegation?

The League Two season is almost at a close, but there's still loads to play for on the final day at the top end of the division.

The race for promotion has made for compelling watching with the top sides all exchanging places over the past few months.

The final day of the season promises to be just as gripping, with all 12 games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Automatic promotion

Port Vale are promoted already (Image credit: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale were both promoted last weekend, with Donny holding a one-point lead at the top of the table that they will want to maintain to call themselves champions.

That leaves just one final place to fill for the three automatic promotion spots - and any one of three sides could clinch it.

After missing out on ending the season early by losing to Doncaster last week, Bradford City (75 points) still hold the edge. A win for them at home to Fleetwood would definitely send them up. Bradford have not won any of their past four in the league.

With their superior goal difference, Walsall (74 points) would overtake Bradford by bettering the Bantams' result - an incredible position for the Sadlers to be in given they have not having won any of their past 13 league games. They visit Crewe Alexandra for their final game.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bradford and Walsall's poor form means we cannot rule out Notts County (72 points) sneaking into the top three on the final day. Their goal difference is currently level with Walsall's and better than Bradford's.

That means that if County win at home to already-promoted Doncaster, Bradford lose, and Walsall get anything less than a win, County will take third place and win automatic promotion.

Play-offs

AFC Wimbledon could still be promoted (Image credit: Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Whoever misses out in the automatic promotion race at least has the consolation prize of being guaranteed a second chance via the play-offs.

That leaves two more places in the semi-finals, with five sides still in contention.

AFC Wimbledon (70 points) realistically need just one more point to ensure they cross the line thanks to their enormous goal difference advantage.

The problem there is they are away to Grimsby Town (68 points), who are currently just outside the play-off places with a far inferior goal difference to Salford City (68 points).

That means Grimsby's visit from the Dons is a must-win for the hosts - and Grimsby would be guaranteed a play-off place if they can get the job done.

That head-to-head on the banks of the Humber means that Salford would also be guaranteed a play-off place with a win in their own game. They visit already-relegated Carlisle, where a draw could also be enough for Salford as long as neither Grimsby nor Chesterfield win their own games.

MORE EFL CHAMPIONSHIP The complete preview

LEAGUE ONE The complete preview

Speaking of which... Chesterfield (67 points) and Colchester United (66 points) are still in with a shot if results go their way.

There's two different ways Chesterfield could do it. Most simply, if they win away to Accrington and both Salford and Grimsby drop points, the play-off place is theirs.

A victorious Chesterfield would also be assured of overtaking a defeated Wimbledon thanks to the way goal difference and goals scored shakes out. If Salford were to simultaneously drop points, that would be enough to get Chesterfield into the play-offs alongside Grimsby.

Colchester would need all the other results to fall into their lap even if they win at home to Barrow. Short of making up a five-goal swing in goal difference, Colchester realistically need to win, and for Salford to lose, and for Grimsby and Chesterfield both to drop points.

Relegation

(Image credit: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Don't worry; after all those headachey permutations, at the top end, there's nothing to discuss down at the bottom.

Morecambe and Carlisle United are already relegated. Done.