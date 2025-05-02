League Two final day preview: What's on the line for promotion, play-offs and relegation?

Only two of the three automatic promotion places have been filled while there's a multi-way battle for the playoff spots

Luke Molyneux of Doncaster Rovers celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammate Joe Sbarra of Doncaster Rovers during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hull City and Doncaster Rovers at MKM Stadium on January 12, 2025 in Hull, England.
Doncaster are already up (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)
The League Two season is almost at a close, but there's still loads to play for on the final day at the top end of the division.

The race for promotion has made for compelling watching with the top sides all exchanging places over the past few months.

The final day of the season promises to be just as gripping, with all 12 games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Automatic promotion

Jesse Debrah of Port Vale celebrates as he scores their second goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Grimsby Town at Vale Park on April 21, 2025, in Burslem, England.

Port Vale are promoted already (Image credit: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers and Port Vale were both promoted last weekend, with Donny holding a one-point lead at the top of the table that they will want to maintain to call themselves champions.

That leaves just one final place to fill for the three automatic promotion spots - and any one of three sides could clinch it.

After missing out on ending the season early by losing to Doncaster last week, Bradford City (75 points) still hold the edge. A win for them at home to Fleetwood would definitely send them up. Bradford have not won any of their past four in the league.

With their superior goal difference, Walsall (74 points) would overtake Bradford by bettering the Bantams' result - an incredible position for the Sadlers to be in given they have not having won any of their past 13 league games. They visit Crewe Alexandra for their final game.

Bradford and Walsall's poor form means we cannot rule out Notts County (72 points) sneaking into the top three on the final day. Their goal difference is currently level with Walsall's and better than Bradford's.

That means that if County win at home to already-promoted Doncaster, Bradford lose, and Walsall get anything less than a win, County will take third place and win automatic promotion.

Play-offs

Matty Stevens of AFC Wimbledon celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Isaac Ogundere during the Sky Bet League Two match between AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Wimbledon, England.

AFC Wimbledon could still be promoted (Image credit: Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Whoever misses out in the automatic promotion race at least has the consolation prize of being guaranteed a second chance via the play-offs.

That leaves two more places in the semi-finals, with five sides still in contention.

AFC Wimbledon (70 points) realistically need just one more point to ensure they cross the line thanks to their enormous goal difference advantage.

The problem there is they are away to Grimsby Town (68 points), who are currently just outside the play-off places with a far inferior goal difference to Salford City (68 points).

That means Grimsby's visit from the Dons is a must-win for the hosts - and Grimsby would be guaranteed a play-off place if they can get the job done.

That head-to-head on the banks of the Humber means that Salford would also be guaranteed a play-off place with a win in their own game. They visit already-relegated Carlisle, where a draw could also be enough for Salford as long as neither Grimsby nor Chesterfield win their own games.

Speaking of which... Chesterfield (67 points) and Colchester United (66 points) are still in with a shot if results go their way.

There's two different ways Chesterfield could do it. Most simply, if they win away to Accrington and both Salford and Grimsby drop points, the play-off place is theirs.

A victorious Chesterfield would also be assured of overtaking a defeated Wimbledon thanks to the way goal difference and goals scored shakes out. If Salford were to simultaneously drop points, that would be enough to get Chesterfield into the play-offs alongside Grimsby.

Colchester would need all the other results to fall into their lap even if they win at home to Barrow. Short of making up a five-goal swing in goal difference, Colchester realistically need to win, and for Salford to lose, and for Grimsby and Chesterfield both to drop points.

Relegation

Harrison Neal of Carlisle United during the Sky Bet League Two match between AFC Wimbledon and Carlisle United at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Wimbledon, England.

(Image credit: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Don't worry; after all those headachey permutations, at the top end, there's nothing to discuss down at the bottom.

Morecambe and Carlisle United are already relegated. Done.

