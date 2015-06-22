Dunga: Winning all that matters

Brazil coach Dunga flagged the likelihood of more pragmatic tactics from him during the Copa America's knockout phase, after leading his team into the last-eight.

Dunga brought versatile defenders David Luiz and Marquinhos off the bench for attackers Roberto Firmino and Robinho in the second half of Brazil's 2-1 over Venezuela on Sunday to counteract the opposition's penchant for aerial delivery.

While that strategy appeared to invite Venezuela to attack in Santiago, Dunga was happy with how the game panned out, despite Miku's late goal ensuring a tense finale.

And with Brazil setting up a quarter-final clash with Paraguay, Dunga hinted at similar tactics when required if he thinks it can take his team to the championship in Chile.

"The Copa America is difficult because in every game there has been a difference of only one goal. Only Chile have achieved something different," Dunga said at his post-match media conference.

"Now we have to play to win."

The 51-year-old former defensive midfielder added: "The final phase is a tournament apart, there is no room for a wrong move."

Dunga was without captain Neymar against Venezuela, with the Barcelona forward sitting out the first game of his four-match ban due to his involvement in the post-match scuffle between Brazil and Colombia last week.

While Dunga hinted at an appeal on Saturday, he was talking up his team's depth on Sunday, after the likes of Robinho and Thiago Silva - who were both left on the bench in Brazil's opening game of the tournament - impressed.

"We always work to make sure the team doesn't depend on only one player," Dunga said.

"We try to make sure that everyone can make the difference. We believe now that Brazil will play better, have more capacity for that and have confidence.

"Matches in the final stages are always harder and more even. We have to use more our technical quality."