Manchester United vs Bournemouth live streams: How to watch pre-season friendly

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the recent 2-1 win over West Ham

Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth today as the Premier League Summer Series continues in the US. Ruben Amorim's side beat West Ham United 2-1 in their first Stateside game thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes.

Read on for how you can watch the contest, potentially for free.

Manchester United have made an unbeaten start to pre-season after a goalless draw with Leeds United in Stockholm was followed by a 2-1 win over West Ham United recently.

Fernandes hit a double with Jarrod Bowen reducing the deficit for the Hammers, and next up it's Bournemouth in the Premier League's Summer Series pre-season tournament.

The game will take place in the early hours of Thursday morning, so you'll have to keep those eyeballs open to watch this one in the UK.

How to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth in the UK

In the UK, Manchester United's pre-season clash against Bournemouth will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

For a streaming option, you can sign up to watch Sky Sports on NOW TV.

How to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth on MUTV

In the UK, Manchester United's pre-season clash against Bournemouth will be shown live on MUTV, which is available to Sky and Virgin TV subscribers.

For a streaming option, you can sign up to watch via ManUtd.com and on the club's official app, too.

The price is either £7.99 a month or £29.99 for the year and you can see exclusive club access when you sign up, which includes full match replays and live streams from press conferences and training at Carrington.

Can I watch Man Utd v Bournemouth for free?

It doesn't look like you can watch Man Utd v Bournemouth for free, with Sky Sports and NBC Sports grabbing the rights to this one.

Fear not, YouTube highlights will be available on Sky Sports' official YouTube channel shortly after the match has finished.

