Manchester United vs Bournemouth live streams: How to watch pre-season friendly
Ruben Amorim's side are back in action in the United States as they take on AFC Bournemouth
Watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth today as the Premier League Summer Series continues in the US. Ruben Amorim's side beat West Ham United 2-1 in their first Stateside game thanks to two goals from Bruno Fernandes.
Read on for how you can watch the contest, potentially for free.
• Date: Thursday 31 July 2025
• Kick-off time: 02.30am BST / 21.30pm CST
• Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports & MUTV / ManUtd.com / Official App
• Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal
Manchester United have made an unbeaten start to pre-season after a goalless draw with Leeds United in Stockholm was followed by a 2-1 win over West Ham United recently.
Fernandes hit a double with Jarrod Bowen reducing the deficit for the Hammers, and next up it's Bournemouth in the Premier League's Summer Series pre-season tournament.
The game will take place in the early hours of Thursday morning, so you'll have to keep those eyeballs open to watch this one in the UK.
How to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth in the UK
In the UK, Manchester United's pre-season clash against Bournemouth will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
For a streaming option, you can sign up to watch Sky Sports on NOW TV.
How to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth on MUTV
In the UK, Manchester United's pre-season clash against Bournemouth will be shown live on MUTV, which is available to Sky and Virgin TV subscribers.
For a streaming option, you can sign up to watch via ManUtd.com and on the club's official app, too.
The price is either £7.99 a month or £29.99 for the year and you can see exclusive club access when you sign up, which includes full match replays and live streams from press conferences and training at Carrington.
Can I watch Man Utd v Bournemouth for free?
It doesn't look like you can watch Man Utd v Bournemouth for free, with Sky Sports and NBC Sports grabbing the rights to this one.
Fear not, YouTube highlights will be available on Sky Sports' official YouTube channel shortly after the match has finished.
Watch Man Utd v Bournemouth from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Man Utd v Bournemouth is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher
Exclusive offer: Just in time for Euro 2025, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal, FourFourTwo readers will save over 70% on a two-year plan, you'll also get an extra four months added on for free, and as if that wasn't enough, you'll receive up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.